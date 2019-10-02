Suspect arrested for killing, raping minor boy in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Punjab police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for killing eight-year-old boy, Saad after rape in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred at Naradada village of Faisalabad city. The suspect has been identified as Qasim.

The suspect, who belongs to Nana Dada village of Faisalabad, abducted eight-year-old boy, raped him and thrown the body in fields after killing him brutally, said police.

Moreover, police have registered a case against the suspect and also included charges of anti-terrorism. The deceased was laid to rest in his native village amid tears.

Earlier in the day, the prime suspect behind the murder of four minor boys in Chunian, Suhail Shehzad, was remanded into police custody.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore approved the remand for 15 days under the supervision of Judge Abdul Qayum Khan.

The apprehension of Shehzad, 27, was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday. He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 per cent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

our children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing since June in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district. Later, the police recovered remains of minors who were murdered after being raped.

