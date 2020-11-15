Suspect involved in attack on prayer leader in Karachi apprehended

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Sunday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the attack on Mufti Abdullah in Karachi’s Jamshed Town, ARY News reported.

According to CTD sources, Mufti Abdullah, prayer leader of Subhania Masjid, had been shot and injured on 31st of October. One of the attackers had been caught by local residents and handed him over to the police while another assailant managed to escape from the scene.

After hectic efforts of 14 days, the CTD police managed to arrest the suspect, Haris alias Farhan, who during the investigations made stunning disclosures.

Farhan told the police that he was associated with an international gang and his group was given task target renowned religious personalities to fan sectarian violence in the country.

Funds were transferred to him from outside the country through hawala and hundi, he confessed.

Earlier on November 1, the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had taken custody of an arrested man allegedly involved in an attack on a prayer leader Mufti Abdullah in Karachi’s Jamshed Town.

The imam of a local mosque had been attacked by unidentified assailants in Karachi on Saturday while one of the attackers was allegedly caught by local residents and handed him over to the police.

