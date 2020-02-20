Suspect confesses to killing minor girl in Hangu: police

PESHAWAR: The alleged rapist-cum-killer of nine-year-old Hangu girl, who was arrested on Tuesday, has confessed to his crime, ARY News reported citing police.

In a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kohat police Tayyab Hafeez Cheema on Thursday said that the suspect, Ilyas, 18, had gunned down the little girl, Madiha, after she started crying during the rape attempt.

He said that a pistol has been recovered from the possession of the suspect. The alleged killer of the minor Hangu girl is her cousin, the police officer added.

On the occasion, Ilyas, the alleged killer of nine-year-old Madiha was also produced before the journalists who confessed to have killed the minor girl.

Earlier on February 18, in a major development, police had claimed to have arrested a key suspect in the case of the rape and murder of nine-year-old Madiha in Hangu district.

The suspect, identified as Ilyas, had sexually assaulted and murdered the minor after kidnapping her, the police had said.

Later, he had dumped her body in a forest within the limits of the Hangu district. The minor was reportedly found raped and murdered in Saro Khel village, Hangu district on Sunday.

Initial investigation said she was brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

