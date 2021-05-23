Another suspect held in Maira murder case in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested another man nominated in the murder case of Pakistani-origin British woman, Maira Zulfiqar, in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, Zahir Jadoon, a suspect nominated in the FIR, accompanied by his brother and cousin arrived at the police station to prove himself innocent when the officials took him into custody for interrogation.

Earlier, the main accused in the murder case of a Pakistan-origin British girl, Maira Zulfiqar had appeared before the police to record his statement on May 17.

Read More: Probe finds slain Pakistani-British woman sought protection against life threats

Well-informed sources had said Saad Amir Butt, after availing interim bail in the case appeared before the police. Recording his statement, Saad stated that he was sleeping at his house when Mahira was murdered.

The accused had said he did not kill Maira and added that the deceased woman was his friend and later their friendship was broken.

“I never tried to kidnap Maira”, Saad had been quoted as saying before the police investigation team and added that his stance was heard by ASP Sidra Khan. Maira had tried to register a kidnapping case against him but he was freed by ASP Sidra after hearing the matter from both sides, he had added.

