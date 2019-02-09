Suspect involved in killing of policeman arrested in Karachi  

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in killing of a policeman in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told the journalists that the suspect, Kashif alias Kashi, during the investigations, had confessed the murder of a policeman.

He said that Kashif had allegedly killed a policeman, Ghulam Raza, in 2012, who was then deployed at Shah Faisal police station.

The officer said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a house near Drigh Road and arrested the two suspects, Kashif and Soliman. He said that two pistols and snatched mobiles were also recovered from their possession. The SSP said that the suspects were also involved in other heinous crimes.

Read More: Rangers arrest two accused involved in murder of policeman

Earlier, two accused involved in the murder of policeman, were nabbed by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in an operation in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony on November 14.

According to spokesperson of the paramilitary forces, arrested accused namely, Yaseen and Imran had confessed murdering police constable, Mujahid upon resisting robbery in the month of April. During interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in street crimes and dacoities in the metropolis, reads the statement of Sindh Rangers.

