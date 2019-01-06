Suspected terrorist held in Bhakkar, arms, explosives seized

BHAKKAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Sunday arrested a suspected terrorist in Bhakkar district and seized arms and explosives from his possession, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The terror suspect identified as Yousuf alias Hamza was arrested from Khansar Chowk. Weapons, a suicide vest and hand grenade were seized from his possession, sources said, adding that he had been moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Earlier, on Dec 25, the CTD claimed to have arrested four terrorists of a banned outfit from Gujranwala. As per details, CTD team foiled terror activity by arresting four terrorists on tip-off from Gujranwala.

“The arrested terrorists identified as Muhammad Tawaseen, Muhammad Junaid, Munir Ahmed and Taj Shah had links with the proscribed organization,” said officials of the CTD.

CTD also confiscated explosives and other matter from their custody. The arrested terrorists were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

