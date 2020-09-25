Suspects in Clifton abduction, rape case identified

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday have identified two suspects accused of allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old girl in Clifton on September 21, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Mir Abdullah Khoso and Sardar Qadir Khan Khoso, while one of the suspects is the son of a former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentarian.

ARY News has obtained photos of both accused.

Meanwhile, police on Friday also conducted raids at Defence, Clifton and Gulistan-e-Johar areas of Karachi to arrest suspects of Karachi gang-rape.

The suspects behind the alleged Clifton gang-rape had been traced and their mobile phone numbers were acquired too, said police official and added that the mobile phones of both suspects have been switched off and it was probable that the suspects have fled the city.

Earlier, the footage recovered from CCTV cameras suggest that the girl was not unconscious when released from the alleged custody of her abductors, however, her statement to the police claimed she was not conscious.

Police had said the girl’s initial statement also contradicted the medical report, police said, to which the suspicion has arisen that the case may be of friendship.

It is pertinent to mention here that the girl was found unconscious on Monday in the Clifton area of Karachi. The 22-year-old had alleged to have sustained repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted.

