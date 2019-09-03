Three suspects sent on physical remand in judge video scandal

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate has handed over three accused persons to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on physical remand in judge’s video scandal case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The prime suspect Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousuf and Ghulam Jillani were sent on five-day physical remand by the judicial magistrate.

Earlier on Monday, The district and sessions court had extended judicial remand of Mian Tariq, the main suspect who made the purported video of Judge Arshad Malik for 14 days.

Tariq was presented in the court of district and sessions judge amid tight security.

However, no officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or investigation team appeared before the court.

The court later extended the judicial remand of the accused and sent him to jail for 14 days and ordered to present him again before the court on September 16.

The plea of physical remand of the suspect was turned down by the judge and was sent to jail on judicial remand of 14 days.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

