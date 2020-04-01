Suspension of domestic flight operation extended to April 11

ISLAMABAD: In view of rising number of novel coronavirus cases across the country, the government has decided to extend suspension of domestic flight operation till 11th of April, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said, “The government has decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled, non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations till April 11.

However, the domestic flight operations to/ from Islamabad International Airport for Gilgit and Skardu Airports would continue as normal operations, he added.

The spokesperson said that cargo and special flights will be exempted from the restriction.

Earlier on March 24, the government of Pakistan had decided to suspend all types of domestic flight operations at all airports across the country with effect from 6 pm on March 26 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus,

The decision to halt domestic flight operations had come three days after suspension of international flights to the country.

“The government of Pakistan after due consultation with all airline operators has decided to suspended all types of domestic scheduled/non-scheduled chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations with effect from Thursday, March 26,” a NOTAM had read issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

