WATCH: Swamp deer creates chaos in market

NEW DELHI: In an astonishing incident, a swamp deer suddenly appeared in a bazaar and created chaos among the visitors in India’s Punjab.

In a video shared on the Facebook, the barasingha can be seen running and hitting things in the market, leaving onlookers stunned.

Not clear where to go, the animal attempts to run away from the crowd and jumps over a man who was moving through the area on a cycle. It then jumps over a fence to finally escape.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4,000 likes and is flooded with amused reactions.

Comments

comments