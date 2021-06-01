Sweltering hot weather to prevail in Karachi in June: weather official

KARACHI: Director General Met Department has warned against prevalence of a sweltering hot weather in Karachi in June, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The mercury will remain between 38 degree Celsius to 40 Celsius in the first half of June,” the weather official said. Temperatures could slide after June 15 to 20.

The region is expected to receive more rainfall than the routine this year like the previous year, he said.

Monsoon season begins in Pakistan on July 1st and lasts till Sept 30.

Pakistan typically receives 140.8 millimetres of rainfall from July to September wet spell.

The monsoon is impacted by El Niño and temperature variations in the Indian Ocean.

With above average rainfall expected this monsoon there could be threats of urban flooding in cities.

The met office had last year predicted more rainfall than usual during the season especially the southern parts of the country.

Comments

comments