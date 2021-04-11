Swiss cases to be reopened: Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced to reopen Swiss cases against Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Broadsheet inquiry commission has recommended reopening the Swiss cases,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a presser in Karachi. He said the past government gave away $60 million in the Swiss cases.

Commenting on the Daska By-poll results, Sheikh Rasheed termed it as a victory of the democracy. The number of votes gained by PTI’s candidate Asjad Malhi shows that the narrative of PM Imran Khan is still popular among the masses, he maintained.

“We have won even after losing the polls as Malhi gained bagged more votes as compared to past.”

The interior minister said the peaceful conduct of the Daska by-election should be appreciated.

On the sugar scandal probe, Sheikh Rasheed said a campaign against Shahzad Akbar is being run, though the probing agency, FIA is under my command, he added.

He said the premier is fighting the mafias in the country to ensure the provision of relief to the general public.

42 per cent of the fencing work along the Pak-Iran border has been completed and Insha Allah the fencing will be completed by June 30, this year, he went to say.

Comments

comments