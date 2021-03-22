ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on Monday the government is promoting the use of auto-destruct syringes to curb blood-borne infections.

Taking to Twitter, he pointed out that many blood-borne diseases such as Hepatitis and HIV spread through the reuse of disposable syringes. “We are therefore transitioning to auto-destruct syringes,” he announced.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has waived duties on the import of auto-destruct or auto-disposable syringes, including raw material required to produce these locally, to facilitate the transition process.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Health Services moved a summary for the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to consider waiving duties on the import of auto-destruct syringes.

The ministry in the summary said Pakistan was facing a multitude of public health issues owing to a rapid rise in blood-borne diseases. Beside the prevalence of Hepatitis-C, Pakistan is among a few states reporting a growing AIDs epidemic in the Asian region.

