Pakistan is slogan, path and destination of Kashmiris: Syed Ali Geelani

SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Syed Ali Geelani said Pakistan is the slogan, path, and destination of Kashmiris and the people of the occupied valley will continue the struggle to associate their future with Pakistan.

Syed Ali Geelani reiterated the stance in a video message from his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar said Pakistan was the mission of the people of Kashmir and they would continue to stick to this mission throughout their life, reported Kashmir Media Service.

It is pertinent to mention here that the APHC chairman and other prominent Hurriyet leaders are kept under house arrest by the Indian authorities.

In his statement, Geelani said Kashmiris are making the maximum effort as a global mission to associate their future with Pakistan which is a great blessing of God. Gilani repeatedly recited ‘There is no god But Allah’ during the entire video statement.

The statement was made when the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) decided to observe a complete shutdown on Tuesday (tomorrow) to mark the 36th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, over the joint call of APHC chairman Syed Ali Geelani and other Kashmiri leaders. India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 11 – 1984.

Following the strike call, Indian authorities have imposed strict restrictions across the occupied valley and deployed additional troops in the territory amid curfew and suspended internet services. Major roads are blocked by razor wire and barricades to avert protests, the report said.

Comments

comments