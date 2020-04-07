Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Federal Minister for National Food Security

ISLAMABAD: Syed Fakhar Imam has taken oath as the Federal Minister for National Food Security on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony in Islamabad.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet had witnessed a major reshuffle with portfolios of several federal ministers changed.

According to details, Syed Fakhar Imam was named Federal Minister for National Food Security, while Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has been made Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

Hammad Azhar had been relieved of the portfolio of economic affairs and named Minister for Industries.

Read more: Jahangir Tareen removed as chairman agriculture task force

Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs, while Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor to the premier on accountability.

Amin ul Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecom.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s resignation as IT minister was also accepted.

The reshuffle follows on the heels of the release of the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crisis that pointed an accusing finger at PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Khusro Bakhtiyar and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi over their alleged involvement in the scam.

Comments

comments