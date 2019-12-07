Syed Khursheed Shah to be produced before accountability court today

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah will be produced before an accountability court on Saturday (today), in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place before Shah’s court appearance.

Syed Khursheed Shah currently is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, where he recently underwent an angiography procedure due to cardiac problem.

At last hearing of the case on November 23, an accountability court had extended judicial remand of Shah for 15 days.

The PPP leader was produced before the court by the NAB officials from NICVD in an ambulance.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

Syed Khursheed Shah was taken into custody by the NAB on September 28 over charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

