Court defers indictment of Syed Khursheed Shah in assets case

SUKKUR: The accountability court Sukkur on Monday deferred indictment of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was presided over by AC Judge Farid Anwar Qazi. PPP leader Khursheed Shah and other accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB’s counsel requested the court to defer the indictment as more evidence has been gathered against Shah and others.

Accepting NAB’s request, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 8.

Talking to newsmen, Shah said that the NAB has failed to register reference against him despite the passage of 12 months and vowed to fight corruption charges levelled against him.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.

Earlier in the month of April, the SHC also rejected the plea filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, seeking bail in the assets case.

