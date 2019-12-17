NAB finalises reference against Syed Khursheed Shah: sources

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finalised assets beyond known sources of income reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Shah has been accused of making assets worth 1.3 billion rupees, the sources said and added it has been dispatched to the NAB headquarters for the final approval.

After the approval from the Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal, the reference will be filed against the PPP stalwart in the accountability court.

Last week, the NAB had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Syed Khursheed Shah.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

Syed Khursheed Shah currently is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, where he recently underwent an angiography procedure due to cardiac problem.

An accountability court on December 7, extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed till December 12 in assets beyond means case.

