Former JI ameer Syed Munawar Hasan passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Former ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar hasan breathed his last on Friday at a Karachi hospital, according to a party spokesperson.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few weeks and was recently put on the ventilator after his health condition worsened.

‘اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ سابق امیر جماعت اسلامی پاکستان

سید منور حسن انتقال کر گئے ہیں

وہ کچھ دنوں سے زیادہ علیل تھے اور کراچی کے مقامی ہسپتال میں زیر علاج تھے ،

نماز جنازہ کا اعلان کچھ دیر بعد میں کیا جائے گا . pic.twitter.com/A5lR0PmjT6 — Jamaat-e-Islami (@JIPOfficial) June 26, 2020

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, extending his condolences to the bereaved family, tweeted: “Grieved to learn about the passing away of former Amir of Jamat-i-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan. His services to Pakistan and commitment to Islam were unwavering. May Allah rest his soul in peace!”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah offered condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for the departed soul.

Munawar Hasan was born in New Dehli on August 5, 1941. After the partition of India, he migrated with his family and settled in Karachi. He obtained a Master’s degree in sociology in 1963, and in Islamic Studies in 1966 from the University of Karachi.

He joined the National Students Federation, a student group, and was elected its president in 1959.

He became part of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba in 1960 and was elected president of its University of Karachi unit, Karachi City Unit, and a member of its Central Executive Council. He became its national president in 1964 and served in that capacity for three consecutive terms.

Munawar Hasan became a member of Jama’at-e-Islami Pakistan in 1967. He was elected Emir or head of the party in 2009.

