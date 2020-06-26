Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Former JI ameer Syed Munawar Hasan passes away in Karachi

syed munawar hasan

KARACHI: Former ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar hasan breathed his last on Friday at a Karachi hospital, according to a party spokesperson.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few weeks and was recently put on the ventilator after his health condition worsened.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, extending his condolences to the bereaved family, tweeted: “Grieved to learn about the passing away of former Amir of Jamat-i-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan. His services to Pakistan and commitment to Islam were unwavering. May Allah rest his soul in peace!”


Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah offered condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for the departed soul.


Munawar Hasan was born in New Dehli on August 5, 1941. After the partition of India, he migrated with his family and settled in Karachi. He obtained a Master’s degree in sociology in 1963, and in Islamic Studies in 1966 from the University of Karachi.

He joined the National Students Federation, a student group, and was elected its president in 1959.

He became part of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba in 1960 and was elected president of its University of Karachi unit, Karachi City Unit, and a member of its Central Executive Council. He became its national president in 1964 and served in that capacity for three consecutive terms.

Munawar Hasan became a member of Jama’at-e-Islami Pakistan in 1967. He was elected Emir or head of the party in 2009.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Punjab reports 796 new coronavirus cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

Pakistan

PM Imran urges world community to hold India accountable for abuses in Kashmir

Must Read

Court to indict Zardari, other accused in graft case via video link

Pakistan

Court seeks NAB report on delay in filing reference against Ahsan Iqbal


ARY NEWS URDU