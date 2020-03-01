Syra, Shahroz announce split due to ‘irreconcilable differences’

Famous showbiz couple, Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari made the announcement for ending their seven-year marriage following ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Syra Yousuf announced on her Instagram account, saying: ‘Today on account of irreconcilable differences, Sharoz and I have decided to end our marriage.” She said, “Our only hope at what is a difficult time for each of us is that both of us can continue to be the best possible parents for our daughter.”

“Therefore, we request both the media and the public to respect our privacy at this difficult time,” Syra added.

Shahroz Sabzwari said he hopes that she will continue to enjoy and reciprocate the love and respect to which she, and both her parents, are entitled to and we would,” Shahroz has also requested fans and media to maintain respect to their privacy.

The split was previously rumoured on social media in late December, however, Shahroz at that time had clarified that they were just ‘separated’ but not divorced and working towards reconciliation.

The actor rejected the rumours that the reason for dispute between the couple was Sadaf Kanwal after a video of both models circulated on social media platforms while dancing together. The model girl had also asserted that she and Shahroz met a month ago when he was already separated from Syra and they are just friends.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and they were one of the most beloved showbiz couples of Pakistan.

