Tabish Gauhar appointed Special Assistant to PM for Power

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric, Tabish Gauhar, has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Cabinet Division released a notification regarding the appointment of Tabish Gauhar as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gauhar had been associated with KE as the chairman and CEO for more than seven years.

The notification read that Gauhar’s appointment shall be in an honorary capacity.

Comments

comments