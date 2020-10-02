Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Tabish Gauhar appointed Special Assistant to PM for Power

k-electric ceo tabish gauhar sapm power

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric, Tabish Gauhar, has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Cabinet Division released a notification regarding the appointment of Tabish Gauhar as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power.

Gauhar had been associated with KE as the chairman and CEO for more than seven years.

The notification read that Gauhar’s appointment shall be in an honorary capacity.

k-electric ceo tabish gauhar sapm power

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ASI commits suicide after ‘accidental drowning of family’: police

Pakistan

Govt raises non-practicing allowance for doctors

Must Read

NAB report reveals Nawaz’s properties, shares in companies

Pakistan

Police arrest woman for supplying narcotics in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU