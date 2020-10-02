Tabish Gauhar appointed Special Assistant to PM for Power
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric, Tabish Gauhar, has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power, ARY News reported on Friday.
The Cabinet Division released a notification regarding the appointment of Tabish Gauhar as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power.
Gauhar had been associated with KE as the chairman and CEO for more than seven years.
The notification read that Gauhar’s appointment shall be in an honorary capacity.