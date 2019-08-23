SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, a TADA Court has issued fresh production warrants of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

TADA Court directed the authorities of New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to produce him on the next date of hearing on 11th September 2019 of false cases registered against him thirty years ago.

The Presiding Officer, Subash C Gupta said, non-production of Yasin Malik may be due to paucity of the time. Accordingly, the office is directed to issue fresh production warrants and hand over the same to the CBI for its execution.

He is advised that CBI shall hand over the same to the superintendent, Tihar Jail, well in time so that he gets sufficient time for arranging the production of Yasin Malik before this court.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan here on August 4 expressed concerns over deteriorating health condition of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in Tihar Jail.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, who called on him today, Masood Khan said India should refrain from jingoism and urged the international community to play its due role to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. He asked the world community to stop India from using cluster ammunition against the civilians along the line of control.

The president said that dialogues were the only solution to the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

