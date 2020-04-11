Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Taher Shah drops new song ‘Farishta’

Taher Shah, song

Pakistani singer Taher Shah released his new song Farishta on Friday leaving the internet in splits. 

The Eye to Eye singer dropped his single amid the coronavirus pandemic and left fans anticipating what he had in store for them as it’s release was delayed by almost a week.

He tweeted, “#TaherShah “FARISHTA” SONG BY TAHER SHAH CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH” along with the Youtube link of the song.

Earlier, he had said in another tweet that mankind’s angel will come this Friday.

Unlike his previous songs, this one doesn’t feature him but is an animated video.

It has been watched by more than 180,000 users since its release. It has broken the internet and Twitter reacted to it as well.

 

Taher Shah released two songs earlier; Eye To Eye in 2013 and Angel in 2016.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Faysal Quraishi walks down the memory lane

Lifestyle

Asif Raza Mir will be seen in ‘Gangs of London’

Lifestyle

Sheheryar Munawar shares what helps him stay positive amid lockdown

Lifestyle

We’re coming: Saba Qamar warns her hacker


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close