Taher Shah drops new song ‘Farishta’

Pakistani singer Taher Shah released his new song Farishta on Friday leaving the internet in splits.

The Eye to Eye singer dropped his single amid the coronavirus pandemic and left fans anticipating what he had in store for them as it’s release was delayed by almost a week.

He tweeted, “#TaherShah “FARISHTA” SONG BY TAHER SHAH CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH” along with the Youtube link of the song.

#TaherShah

"FARISHTA" SONG BY TAHER SHAH

Earlier, he had said in another tweet that mankind's angel will come this Friday.

Earlier, he had said in another tweet that mankind’s angel will come this Friday.

Unlike his previous songs, this one doesn’t feature him but is an animated video.

It has been watched by more than 180,000 users since its release. It has broken the internet and Twitter reacted to it as well.

I mean come on man… I am so disappointed. YOU'RE THE ONLY GUY WHO WAS DOING SOMETHING ORIGINAL but the Mankind Angel composition for this one is just lazy… #TaherShah #farishta https://t.co/9f5ReYTMjD — Ayeshapenguin (@ayeshaghaffar) April 10, 2020

What is the point of a Taher Shah music video if it does not feature Taher Shah himself! This is why I have trust issues. — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) April 10, 2020

Taher Shah Sb, thank you for this song. But it's my request if you could release more music during this time. — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) April 10, 2020

Taher Shah released two songs earlier; Eye To Eye in 2013 and Angel in 2016.

