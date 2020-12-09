Witness identifies suspect in Taimuria police station attack case

KARACHI: The prosecution witness has identified the suspect in Taimuria police station attack case who had hurled a grenade at the police station in September 2014, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A witness in Taimuria police station attack case has identified the accused, Saad Aziz, during the hearing at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi today.

The suspect, Saad Aziz, who had been pronounced death sentence in Safoora massacre case was allegedly found involved in an attack on the Taimuria police station as well.

The witness whose name of kept under secrecy security reasons told the ATC judge that the suspect had attacked the police station on September 16 – 2014. Aziz and his accomplice on a motorcycle had arrived at the police station and hurled a grenade. The grenade explosion had injured him and a police officer, Imam Shah, the witness said.

The witness added that he had also identified the suspect before the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on June 15 – 2015.

Later, the court summoned more witnesses in the police station attack case and adjourned the hearing till the last week of December.

Earlier, a military court had awarded death sentences to five suspects involved in Safoora Goth massacre.

According to ISPR, the five convicts, Tahir Hussain Minhas s/o Khadim Hussain Minhas, Saad Aziz s/o Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Asad ur Rehman s/o Atique ur Rehman, Hafiz Nasir s/o Afzal Ahmed and Muhammad Azhar Ishrat S/O Ishrat Rasheed Ahmed, were tried in a military court. They were active members of Al-Qaeda.

They had confessed to committing the high-profile crimes, before trial court, of shooting dead Sabeen Mahmud, Safoora Chowrangi carnage, bomb blast near Saleh mosque and attacking law enforcement agencies.

