ISLAMABAD: President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar welcomed him upon arrival at Nur Khan Airbase. The Tajik president is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Accompanied by the delegation, President Rahmon met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the capital.

Talking to the visiting dignitary, Qureshi said Pakistan is determined to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fields, including education, housing, infrastructure development, technology and energy.

The two countries have immense potential to expand multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including trade, he pointed out, adding it is welcoming that the leadership of both the countries has been endeavoring to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Qureshi said timely completion of the important projects like CASA-1000 will help establish energy corridor between South Asia and Central Asia.

During his visit, the Tajik president will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity. A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

Comments

comments