Red Warrant issued against notorious Lyari gangster Taju

KARACHI: The Interpol has issued red warrants of notorious gangster Taj Mohammad Taju, right-hand man of Lyari gangs’ kingpin Uzair Baloch, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The authorities have started efforts to bring the notorious gangster, involved in several heinous crimes, back to Pakistan to face cases against him.

Interpol Islamabad’s national central bureau has written a letter to Karachi Police chief AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon seeking crime record of Taju to be collected from police stations of the city.

The Interpol has also asked the police authorities in letter to hold talks with the UAE authorities about details on the wanted gangster.

The police chief has wrote a letter to DIGs to collect record of the cases against Taj Mohammad Taju.

Lyari Gang War

Taju was one of the key characters of Lyari gang war, involved in a spree of heinous crimes in Karachi, including murder, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other offences causing a serious situation of law and order.

He was leading one of the major gangs of the coalition of criminal groups that had made Lyari and other areas of the city as hostage.

The law enforcement agencies including the Rangers and Police launched an operation against criminal gangs to control the law and order situation in Karachi.

Comments

comments