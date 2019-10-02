ISLAMABAD: A 11 member contingent of the Afghan Taliban under the leadership of Mullah Baradar arrived in Islamabad today, ARY News reported.

Official spokesman for the Taliban in a tweet confirmed their arrival prior.

American Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is already in Islamabad indicating a possible restart for the recently ‘called off’ Afghan peace talks.

Read More: Top Ghani rival Abdullah claims victory in Afghanistan election

Zalmay Khalilzad had reached Pakistan prior with a 5 member delegation from China.

Afghanistan Reconciliation representative for State Department (US) Zalmay Khalilzad called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan during his recently concluded visit to America where he went to raise awareness over ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Read More: US drone strike kills 30 pine nut farm workers in Afghanistan

Both dignitaries discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process.

During the visit, in a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Khan agreed with a questioner that the Taliban were willing to meet with the US but not the representatives of the Afghan government. He said our government is urging the Taliban to hold talks with the Afghan government.

Read More: US to withdraw and withhold funds from Afghanistan, blames corruption

The Prime Minister regretted that talks were later called off by the US on a simple tweet. He emphasized that there was no military solution to the Afghan crisis and only dialogue can lead to peace.

Comments

comments