Taliban say they are not looking to rule Afghanistan alone

The Taliban said on Wednesday they are not seeking a “monopoly on power” in a future administration in Afghanistan but are looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan institutions — the most conciliatory statement to date from the militants.

The statement came amid intensified United States-led efforts to resolve the long-running Afghanistan war. US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad reported this week that there had been “agreements in principle” toward a framework for peace with the Taliban.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman based in Qatar where the Taliban have a political office, said that once US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban want to live with other Afghans, “tolerate one another and start life like brothers”. Shaheen’s statement was provided in an exclusive audio message to The Associated Press.

“After the end of the occupation, Afghans should forget their past and tolerate one another and start life like brothers. After the withdrawal, we are not seeking a monopoly on power,” Shaheen said.

“We believe in an inclusive Afghan world, where all Afghans can see themselves in it,” he added.

“We believe in an inclusive Afghan world, where all Afghans can see themselves in it,” Taliban spokesperson said.

He also said the Taliban envision a reformed police and local police forces, without offering specifics. Afghanistan’s local police forces have been widely criticised as deeply corrupt and intimidating of the local population.

Shaheen said another round of talks with Khalilzad is planned for February 25 in Doha.

Khalilzad, who held talks with the Taliban for six days last week in Qatar, said during a visit to Kabul on Monday that much more remains to be done but that there has been significant progress toward an agreement with the insurgents.

In turn, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani assured Afghans that no deals would be made without the Kabul government’s awareness and full participation.

Shaheen also said the US and the Taliban will establish joint technical teams to work out details of a future US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as ways of preventing Afghanistan from again becoming a haven for terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda.

“The withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan is a shared responsibility and a pride for all Afghans,” Shaheen said.

Khalilzad, who was appointed last September, has stepped up efforts to find a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s protracted war that will allow an eventual withdrawal of US forces and bring to an end America’s longest military engagement that has already cost Washington about $1 trillion.

President Donald Trump has also expressed frustration with the continued US involvement in Afghanistan, lending a greater urgency to an early settlement.

Atta-ul Rahman Salim, deputy head of the Afghan High Peace Council which comprises top Afghan clerics and other prominent figures, said the only way to peace is through direct talks with the government.

“If the Taliban really want to join the peace process, the best and easy way to start is with direct peace talks with the Afghan government,” he said, adding that “there is a big difference between what you say and what you do”.

Despite the Taliban insurgents’ refusal to negotiate with Kabul, Shaheen’s message appeared directed at a wide array of stakeholders in Afghanistan — possibly even Ghani’s government — who could work together to hasten US troop pullout.

“The withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan is a shared responsibility and a pride for all Afghans,” Shaheen said.

Comments

comments