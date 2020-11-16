ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday held successful negotiations with Faizabad Interchange protesters in Islamabad, according to religious affairs ministry spokesperson, ARY News reported.

As per details, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri held successful talks with a religious party, who staged a sit-in at Faizabad Interchange.

The spokesperson of the ministry said that the religious party will shortly announce to end the sit-in.

The development came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the sit-in staged by the religious party at Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad.

PM Imran had summoned Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and directed him to hold negotiations with Faizabad protesters.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers have staged a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange, causing massive disruption to the daily lives of twin cities residents.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to a sit-in by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) at Faizabad Interchange.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on major thoroughfares of the twin cities as the traffic gridlock piled misery on commuters. Authorities have installed blockades at the entry points of the capital to stop the protesters from entering the city.

Owing to the sit-in, the capital’s traffic police have chalked out a diversion plan, according to which the Faizabad Interchange has been closed for traffic and the metro bus service between the twin cities suspended.

Traffic plan

Vehicles coming from Lahore are being diverted to Rawalpindi via T-Cross Rawat while the traffic heading to the capital from Peshawar is being diverted to the motorway via 26 No Chowrangi.

Jinnah Avenue from Kalsoom Plaza to Express Chowk is also closed for traffic.

Commuters have been advised to use Nazimud Din and Margalla roads instead. Fazl e Haq road is also closed and citizens can use Luqman Hakeem road as an alternate route.

Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad road is also closed and commuters have been asked to opt for Rawal Dam Chowk to Park road, Tramari-Lethrar road, and Khanna Pul and Express Highway.

Zero point to Faizabad road is closed with people advised to use Kashmir Highway Ninth Avenue and IJP road.

Khanna Pul to Faizabad Express Highway is also closed from both sides as people travelling to Islamabad from Koral can use Khanna Pul to Lethrar Road and Tramari Park Road.

Ninth Avenue IJP to Faizabad road is closed, due to which people can use IJP road via Gohar Shaheed Chowk and Gandum Godam Chowk.

The Islamabad Police has blocked Faizabad Interchange from all sides with containers and issued a traffic plan.

