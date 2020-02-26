Tanker filled with 15,000 litres of oil overturns in Karachi

KARACHI: An oil tanker loaded with 15,000 litres of oil, overturned due to over-speeding at the National Highway in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi, spilling the oil on the road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Getting the information of the incident, police, fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and blocked one track of the National Highway to avoid any untoward incident while the other track remained open for the traffic.

With the help of heavy machinery the oil tanker was removed from the scene and the oil was also transferred into other tanker, said the traffic police.

The affected track will be opened for the traffic soon after clearing the oil that spilled on the road.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the accident.

Earlier this month, an oil tanker carrying 60,000 litres of diesel had overturned at the National Highway near Ghala Mandi Road, Kandhkot.

Following the incident, the road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site while the rescue teams after reaching the site cleared the road.

The cause of incident was said to dilapidated condition of the road.

