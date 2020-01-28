WATCH: Tapeworm found in man’s brain owing to food intake

A man, suffering from frequent headaches and a fainting spell, was astonished to find a tapeworm inside his brain, possibly due to a food item he had consumed a decade ago.



It happened in Texas after a man was brought to a medical centre after he fainted in the middle of a soccer game last year.

During the treatment, he told the doctors that he was suffering from frequent headaches before that fainting spell during the game.

On doctors advice, he underwent some medical tests which showed to his astonishment presence of a tapeworm inside his brain.

The doctors later treated it and removed the worm surgically. The man is now recovering and reported to doctors that his headaches have ceased.

Doctors said the man may have contracted the tapeworm by eating under-cooked pork in Mexico more than a decade ago.

This could go undetected for years, said a doctor, who said that it could happen if a person has consumed a tapeworm, and they grow inside the body until they got bigger to cause problems.

They said the man’s sister previously had a tapeworm removed from her brain years earlier. It was unclear whether the siblings contracted their tapeworms at the same time.

