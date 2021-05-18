‘Tareen group’ appoints its parliamentary leaders in PA, NA: sources

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, estranged PTI leader and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen’s group on Tuesday announced to appoint its separate parliamentary leaders in the Punjab Assembly and the National Assembly, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Talking to journalists, PTI’s disgruntled leaders Awn Chaudhry and MPA Muhammad Salman Naeem said that the group has appointed MNA Raja Raiz as its parliamentary leader in the National Assembly and Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani in the Punjab Assembly.

The group has been named “Jahangir Tareen like-minded group,” the sources added. Salman Naeem told the journalists that they would stage a “power show” in the Punjab Assembly on Friday. He said that the decision was taken during today’s meeting. However, he refused to disclose the names of the participants of the meeting.

Earlier on May 3, a meeting of the lawmakers and other allies of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen held at his residence, had decided to keep wait and see strategy till the Eid after recent meeting with the prime minister.

In the meeting, the lawmakers were of the opine to keep silence for the time being after the assurance given by the prime minister. The matter should not be talked about for the moment in order to avoid any worsening of the situation, the members of the group had said.

Any decision would be taken after Barrister Ali Zafar compiles his report about the cases, sources had said. The sources had said that the Jahangir Tareen group would show its muscles with more members after the Eidul Fitr.

