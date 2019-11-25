Target killer’s video: Sindh police want SSP Azfar Mahesar surrendered to centre

KARACHI: Sindh police on Monday recommended surrendering the services of SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar to the federal government in the wake of alleged target killer Yusuf alias Thelewala’s video in which he claimed to have links with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Establishment wrote a letter to the Sindh chief secretary, seeking to surrender SSP Mahesar’s services to the centre due to “serious misconduct”.

“The services of Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, PSP (BS-19), presently posted as SSP/District East, Karachi Range are no more required for Sindh Province/Sindh Police due to serious misconduct,” read the letter.

He asked the chief secretary to surrender the services of the police officer to the Establishment Division, the Government of Pakistan “in the interest of Government work.”

The development follows on the heels of IG Kalim Imam’s meeting with the Sindh chief minister earlier today.

The Sindh police chief submitted a report, prepared by Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIGP) East, to the chief minister, detailing how the accused’s video was filmed and leaked to the media.\

The meeting between the chief minister and IGP Sindh lasted for more than four hours at the Chief Minister House. Murad Ali Shah, who was also accompanied by the provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, expressed his dissatisfaction over the report after the IGP tried to persuade him.

Murad had earlier entrusted the Sindh police chief and Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon with the task of conducting an inquiry into the matter. He termed a video clip of Yusuf alias Thelewala a pre-planned conspiracy against him.

The chief minister denied ever meeting with the accused arrested for his alleged involvement in murders of 96 people.

Speaking at a press conference on Nov 21, SSP East Azfar Mahesar said the anti-street crime squad and Soldier Bazaar police arrested Yusuf alias Thelewala and seized a TT pistol, grenade and a motorbike from his possession. He said the suspect belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London.

The police officer said the accused revealed to have killed 96 persons.

Comments

comments