‘Target killers’ confessed to murdering Kohat man in Karachi

KARACHI: The ‘target killers’ arrested by Steel Town police in Karachi have allegedly confessed to receiving Rs1.2 million for murdering a Kohat man who had been visiting Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials of Steel Town police station raided and arrested two alleged target killers including Sadaqat Ali alias Goli (bullet) and Abdul Samad.

The arrests were made in connection with the murder case of a Kohat citizen Rambail who had been killed in Karachi by the target killers.

During the interrogation, the arrested men made startling revelations about the murder of Rambeel around two weeks ago. The slain person, Rambeel, was a resident of Kohat and had been visiting the metropolis before being murdered.

It emerged that the target killers had also travelled to the port city to slay Rambeel over a financial dispute. They had received a huge sum of money for killing Rambeel.

Police said that a 30-bore pistol was used in the murder along with a silencer worth more than Rs0.3 million. Police added that the interrogation process is still underway.

Comments

comments