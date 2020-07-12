Housing minister hospitalised after testing positive for virus

ISLAMABAD: Housing Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema has contracted the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the minister has been under treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) since last night.

The sources said doctors treating Tariq Bashir Cheema have decided to keep him at the hospital for a few days.

A large number of ministers, government functionaries, and political figures have been affected by the virus since the pandemic began in the country. Lately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted, adding that he has mild symptoms of the highly contagious disease. “Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions,” he said.

On July 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The foreign minister, in a Twitter post, said that he underwent the test after feeling a slight fever this afternoon. FM Qureshi maintained that he quarantined himself at his home after his test reports for the virus came out positive.

Comments

comments