Tariq Khokhar resigns from post of additional attorney general

ISLAMABAD: Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar resigned from his post, stating personal reasons, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Tariq Khokhar was appointed by the government of Pakistan in July 2018, for the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He had filed the petition on behalf of the government seeking to postpone the judgment against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the Islamabad High Court.

The former additional attorney general while submitting his resignation said he is resigning from his post owing to personal reasons.

Tariq Khokhar is a Barrister at Law from Lincoln ‘s Inn. He also holds LLM Degree from the London School Of Economics.

Khaokhar worked in the chambers of SM Zafar at the start of his practice. He also remained attached with the Punjab University Law College as a faculty member for about ten years.

He also remained Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan and Additional Advocate General Punjab.

