20-year-old stabbed to death by ‘blade from set of Fast & Furious 9’

The 23-year-old knifeman, Alex Lanning, has claimed that he accidentally killed an Arsenal fan, Tashan Daniel, at a Tube station with a blade which had been used as a prop in the latest Fast & Furious film.

Alex Lanning admitted to stabbing Tashan Daniel, however, he denied intending to kill him.

A photographer and talented 200-metre sprinter, Tashan Daniel, had been stabbed to death on the platform of Hillingdon station in west London last year when he was on way to watch the Gunners play Nottingham Forest with his friend Treyone Campbell on September 24 two days earlier as a 20th birthday present, the Old Bailey heard.

The attacker claimed that he had a friend in the film industry who paid him to supply weapons for action and martial arts movies and he had been working on Fast & Furious 9 by Warner Bros.

He said that he had not removed the blade from his bag after finishing work on the action film several weeks earlier. Lanning had reportedly used a £200 German-made Aviator 1 knife designed for NATO military aircraft rescues to stab Daniel.

Asked if Camille knew about his temporary work on the film Lanning replied: ‘No.’

The prosecution said that the defendants ran away from the scene of the stabbing as Mr Daniel staggered on to the train where he collapsed, reported Dailymail UK.

One passenger said Lanning was ‘laughing under his breath’, Mr Rees said.

Mr Daniel’s father, mother and sister arrived at the station to watch paramedics pronounce Mr Daniel dead on the train 25 minutes after he arrived at the station.

The prosecutor told the court Lanning hid the sheathed knife under a paving slab and the pair discarded their clothes on the Auriol Drive estate.

Lanning then sold his iPhone for £390 three days after the stabbing and a police investigation of the estate found the knife and the discarded clothing. The defendants were arrested on October 4 last year.

Lanning, of Cowdray Road, Uxbridge, has admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife but denies murder. The trial continues.

Comments

comments