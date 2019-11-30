17 percent more taxes collected in 2019 from previous year: FBR chairman

KARACHI: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday said that they have collected 17 percent more taxes during the five months of the ongoing fiscal year till November 2019 as compared to same period during the previous year, ARY NEWS reported.

In a post shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, detailing the amount of revenue collected in month of November 2019, the FBR chief said that Rs 334 billion was collected from the tax authorities in November.

Alhumdullilah, FBR has collected Rs 334 billion during the month of November 2019. This is 17 percent more than last year’s collection for the comparative five months. Upto last month the overall increase was 16 percent. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) November 30, 2019

“The overall revenue collection this fiscal year witnessed an increase of 17 percent from the previous year,” he said adding that upto previous month, the increase was 16 percent from the previous year.

The amount collected in November 2019 was also more than the revenue collection in the previous month of this year.

Read More: FBR chief thanks banks for agreeing to provide data of account holders

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter on 31 October, he said: “Alhumdullilah, FBR has collected Rs 320 billion during the month October 2019 and has maintained overall increase over last year of 16 percent and domestic tax over 25 percent.”

“This is after taking into account negative aspect of import contraction of around Rs 50 billion,” he added.

On Friday, the FBR extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2019 to Dec 16.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2019,” read official notification.

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2019 first by Sept 30 and then by an extended deadline of Nov 30 but failed to do so will now be able to file their income tax returns by Dec 16.

Comments

comments