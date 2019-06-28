Tax collection turned into national movement, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned tax collection into a national movement in the country’s history for the first time.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister took practical steps to put the country on the path to self-sufficient.

ملک کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار ٹیکس وصولی کے قومی فرض کو تحریک کی شکل دینے کا کریڈٹ وزیراعظم عمران خان کو جاتا ہے۔ پاکستان کو خود انحصاری کی منزل سے ہم کنار کرنے کی جانب عملی قدم کپتان نے اٹھایا۔ حب الوطنی اسے کہتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 28, 2019

The special assistant said PM Khan proved through his actions that we, as a nation, should wage a struggle to steer the country out of current problems.

He said that the prime minister has taken bold decisions keeping in view national interests.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے سیاسی نہیں قومی مفاد میں جرات مندانہ فیصلے کئے ہیں۔ سیاسی مخالف بھی تسلیم کررہے ہیں کہ اس کڑی دھوپ سے ایک بار ہم ہمت، حوصلے اور استقامت سے گزر گئے تو روشن مستقبل ہماری منزل ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 28, 2019

