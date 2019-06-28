Web Analytics
Tax collection turned into national movement, says Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned tax collection into a national movement in the country’s history for the first time.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister took practical steps to put the country on the path to self-sufficient.

The special assistant said PM Khan proved through his actions that we, as a nation, should wage a struggle to steer the country out of current problems.

He said that the prime minister has taken bold decisions keeping in view national interests.

