Tax offices to remain open till midnight for filing tax returns

Income Tax returns, tax offices, last date

ISLAMABAD: The tax offices will remain open on Monday (today) till midnight, 12:00, to facilitate the tax filers, due to the last date of filing income tax returns, ARY News reported.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set September 30, 2019, as the deadline for the filing of the income tax returns.

The taxation authority has announced that its field offices will remain open on Monday until 12:00 in midnight.

Tax payers could also deposit their tax at the branches of the National Bank, which will go under the process on the same day.

The FBR in a notification has directed all chief commissioners to coordinate with authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) so that the tax collections could be shifted to the State Bank on the same day and they were counted in the tax receipts for the month of September.

Earlier, the State Bank had written a letter to the authorized branches of the NBP directing them to remain open and facilitate taxpayers.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the Chairman FBR to extend the date of filing of Income Tax returns for the year 2019 up to 31st December, 2019.

