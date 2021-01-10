PM lauds taxpayers as receipts surpass Rs2,205bn in first half of FY21

ISLAMABAD: Tax collection surpassed Rs2,205 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Sunday.

During a meeting today, the prime minister was briefed on “positive outcomes” of tax reforms and informed that the number of taxpayers saw an increase due to these reforms.

The meeting was told that the tax collection system is being automated and taxpayers being given incentives.

It was stated that the new digital taxation system will enhance transparency and help check corruption and tax evasion. Tax form has been simplified for small and medium enterprises by reducing its pages from five to one and entries from 200 to just 24. Sales tax receipts also witnessed an increase due to the reforms.

Prime Minister Khan lauded the authorities for bringing about much-needed reforms in the taxation system. The taxpayers are the benefactors of the country, who deserved applause, he opined.

He called for measures to enhance the number of taxpayers in the country.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Advisor to PM on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue Javed Ghani and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

