Taxes reduced on import of smart phones worth Rs15000: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday issued a clarification regarding the reduction of sales tax and income tax on imported mobile phones, ARY News reported.

According to Government’s Digital Pakistan Initiative, Sales Tax and Income Tax at the import stage has been drastically reduced in case of smart-phones of Rs15,000 or below,” said an FBR statement issued here.

It said that the government, however, was cognizant of the fact that local manufacturers might need some protection to provide them a level-playing field in the market and encourage local manufacturing of smart-phones in Pakistan.

Read More: Govt slashes duty on import of mobile phones

In this regard, a committee under the leadership of Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Productions and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has been already working.

A final decision in this regard would be taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) after consulting all the stakeholders, the statement added.

Comments

comments