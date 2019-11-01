Taylor Swift to receive artist of decade award at AMAs this year

Web Analytics
Superstar singer Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award at the American Music Awards next month.

Swift will be honoured on November 24 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift has won 23 AMAs and has five nominations this year.

Swift has won more awards at the show than anyone else during this decade.

To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

Swift, Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey are nominated for artist of the year.

