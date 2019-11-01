Taylor Swift to receive artist of decade award at AMAs this year

Superstar singer Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award at the American Music Awards next month.

Swift will be honoured on November 24 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift has won 23 AMAs and has five nominations this year.

She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…

She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…

AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24…@taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE! 💘🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/WdAPBp4JYU — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2019

Swift has won more awards at the show than anyone else during this decade.

To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

Swift, Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey are nominated for artist of the year.

