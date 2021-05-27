TDAP to hold Amazon awareness, training sessions for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will hold a series of awareness and training sessions to educate Pakistanis on how to sell their products through e-commerce giant Amazon.

This was announced by Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“TDAP is rolling out a series of awareness & training sessions for Pakistani sellers about @amazon in collaboration with trade bodies,” he wrote on Twitter. “This would help businesses to sell their products on a market of 400+ Billion $ successfully,” he said.

“I am sure that series of awareness and training sessions rolled out by @tdap_official about selling on Amazon will help businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase the opportunities for our local entrepreneurs.”

On May 21, Razak Dawood announced that Amazon had added Pakistan to its sellers’ list. “Today @amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List,” he tweeted.

The PM’s aide said, “It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved.”

