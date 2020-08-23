Video showing teacher beating female student goes viral, two held

KARACHI: Police have arrested two seminary teachers in Karachi after a video showed one of them torturing a minor female student apparently with a stick, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to police, they have arrested two seminary teachers from Mominabad area of the city after one of them were filmed torturing a minor girl.

The district West police said that it launched a probe into the incident as soon as the video went viral on social media.

It emerged during the probe that the video was one and a half year old and the incident occurred in a seminary situated in Orangi Town area of the city. The accused was identified as Qari Farid, who could be seen in the video beating the female student with a stick.

In a connecting development, during the probe, the police also found that another teacher in the seminary identified as Qari Ali Syed tortured a six-year-old child identified as Hamza on August 09, leaving torture marks on the child’s back.

The police have arrested both the teachers for torturing children and registered a case against them.

A spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab also shared the copy of the FIR and photos of the imprisoned accused on his Twitter account.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of seminary and other educational institutes’ teachers found involved in torturing students have occurred time and again.

In December 2018, Sindh police registered a case against a seminary teacher for brutally torturing students, hours after a video of him beating children during a class went viral on social media.

