Teachers continue sit-in infront of Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The protest of government school teachers, who had passed the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) test, entered the 20th day on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The teachers are protesting in favour of their demands infront of Sindh Assembly building in the provincial capital of Sindh.

The protesting teachers are demanding regularization and criticizing the requirement to again sit an examination again to retain their jobs.

The enraged teachers said that their protest will continue till the notification of their regularization is not issued. Meanwhile, the road heading towards the Sindh Assembly from Phuwara Chowk has been blocked by the police.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) local leader Dua Bhutto met with the protesters and assured them that her party would voice their demands inside the House. PTI Hyderabad District President Nazish Fatima also met the protesters and expressed solidarity with them.

