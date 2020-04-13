Team Sar-e-Aam distributes ration in sealed UCs of Karachi

KARACHI: ARY News’ anchor Iqrar-ul-Hassan-led Team Sar-e-Aam is distributing ration and other essential supplies among the needy in five sealed Union Councils of Karachi.

The members of team continued the distribution of ration to the deserving families in the sealed UCs of the port city after taking protective measures.

The team members of Sar-e-Aam wearing protective kits, gloves and masks provided the ration to the families at their door steps to ease their problems in this lockdown.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday had said not the complete UCs but only the affected localities in the 11 UCs of District East would be under a complete lockdown.

According to the minister, a major issue would emerge in case an entire UC was sealed. He had said the East deputy commissioner had been asked by the Sindh government to take the corrective measures.

Only those streets would be sealed where people affected from coronavirus were present, Shah clarified. He said sealing the entire UCs would create serious problems.

