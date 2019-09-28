Technical Fault: PM Imran Khan’s plane makes emergency landing in New York

NEW YORK: The plane carrying Prime Miniser Imran Khan with his entourage back to home after his historic address to the United Nations General Assembly, routed back to New York due to a technical fault.

The prime minister of Pakistan will spend another night at the hotel in New York.

The minor technical fault was noticed when the airplane was near Toronto, the fault being fixed and there was no cause for concern, sources said.

The prime minister’s plane had to make an emergency landing at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport after a fault noticed in the navigation system of the aircraft.

The aircraft presently parked at the John F Kennedy Airport and the aviation technicians working to repair the technical fault.

The US security teams also returned back to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hotel to boost security.

Special Assistant to PM Naeem ul Haque in a tweet said: Due to technical fault in the plane, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be spending the night back at the hotel in New York.

Imran Khan was in New York for the UN General Assembly session. In his historic address to the UNGA he exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

