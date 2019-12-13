WATCH: Teen breaks world record of widest mouth opening

A teenager has broken record of largest mouth opening in the world after it was found that there is a 3.67-inch mouth gape, also verified by Guinness World Records.

Guinness said Isaac Johnson, 14, of Bloomington, was verified as the owner of the world’s largest mouth gape when he was able to open his mouth a staggering 3.67 inches.

Johnson took the record from a German man with a 3.46-inch gape.

In a video celebrating Johnson’s record, the local teen can be seen comfortably fitting fruits, a baseball, a stacked sandwich, and a 20-ounce plastic bottle into his internationally certified tooth cave.

“I like to demonstrate how large my mouth is by comparing it to sports balls or fruits and just seeing how much I can fit inside it. I feel pretty dazzled to be a Guinness World Records title holder!” – Isaac Johnson, largest gape record holder.

