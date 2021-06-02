WATCH: Teen fights off bear to protect dogs

A frightening incident was caught on a home surveillance video, showing a wild encounter with a bear in the United States.

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her backyard in Southern California and saw a massive mama bear on a wall with her cubs.

Video shows the bear repeatedly swiping at her mother’s service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

“Honestly, I did not know it was a bear until right after I pushed it. I didn’t register in my head that it was a bear,” Hailey said. “I was like ‘It’s an animal and it’s taking my child’ and I pushed the bear.”

Her mother, Citlally Morinico, was shocked when she saw the video. “I just break down every time I see (it). It’s just horrifying to watch,” she said.

Hailey says she came away from the incident with only a sprained finger on the hand she pushed the bear with and scrapes on her knee.

She and all of the dogs are OK, including her mom’s service animal.

Comments

comments